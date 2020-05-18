As the official launch of HBO Max draws closer, the new streaming service continues its supply of trailers with a look at Legendary, its fierce voguing competition show that will be available at launch. The series will feature eight teams as they perform for celebrity judges like Megan Thee Stallion and The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil. And if the trailer is any indication, these performers are putting it all on the line for intense, soul-baring performances that speak to their unique talents and personalities.

Here’s the official synopsis via HBO:

Pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrity judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion.

In the short run-up to its premiere, Legendary has already been a lightning rod for controversy. The production faced criticism from the ballroom scene (over Jameela Jamil’s reported role as MC) for not choosing an active veteran that represented its “primarily black and Latinx LGBTQ” community, according to Variety. HBO Max issued a clarifying statement to the effect of Jamil acting as a judge, not the MC, and the actress also came out as bisexual for the first time ever. The controversy soon faded as HBO set the record straight that ballroom veteran (and the “King of Vogue”) Dashaun Wesley is actually the MC.

Legendary premieres May 27 on HBO Max.