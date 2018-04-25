Fox

A recent report by Deadline cast doubt about the future of Lethal Weapon on Fox due to a series of incidents involving series star Clayne Crawford. The ratings for the show have been solid and the highest of the Warner Bros’ series on the network according to the report, but Crawford’s alleged behavior on the set caused tension with the cast and crew. This possibly puts his position in jeopardy if the show were to continue — with a possible replacement in the works — and earned Crawford reprimands for the incidents.

None of this was confirmed at the time and Warner TV hasn’t provided a comment according to Variety, but Crawford came out on Tuesday to confirm two of the incidents through an apology on Instagram. According to Variety, both incidents dealt with on-set safety and working conditions, leading to outbursts from the star in the process: