Jeopardy! is technically between seasons (so you won’t be seeing current champ Matt Amodio on your TV for awhile). One wouldn’t know that it’s hiatus time, however, from the controversy that continues to swirl around the future of the long-running game show after beloved host Alex Trebek’s death. John Oliver look a swing at the show’s dual-hosting fiasco, with Sony moving executive producer Mike Richards into full-time host duties (of the syndicated flagship show) and Mayim Bialik picking up the primetime and spinoff variants.

And although LeVar Burton fans (who loved him on Reading Rainbow and Star Trek: The Next Generation) still can’t get over seeing him “snubbed,” it’s been reported that Burton’s ratings trailed those of his fellow guest hosts. No matter, though. Burton has shown himself to be gracious, and Selma director Ava DuVernay is on his side.

It seems that DuVernay is envisioning a little Schitt’s Creek-esque magic, given that she tweeted, “Me trying to create a show right in this moment for @levarburton to host and make an international hit.”

Me trying to create a show right in this moment for @levarburton to host and make an international hit. pic.twitter.com/VS9g1WHPEb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 11, 2021

Well, LeVar is here for this. He swiftly tweeted back, “Check your DM’s!”

Check your DM’s! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 11, 2021

Can you see this actually happening? Sure, why not. Perhaps they can also enlist some former Jeopardy! champs, who’ve been throwing some shade and would make fine cameo guests. Both James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings roasted the strategy of having two Jeopardy! hosts. Also recently, a gift to Jennings from the late Trebek has caused people to wonder what could have been.