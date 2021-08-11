Getty Image
LeVar Burton’s Supporters Are Livid He Was Passed Over As ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

With Sony Pictures Television officially confirming that Mike Richards will be the new host of Jeopardy! (with Mayim Bialik handling primetime specials and spinoffs), LeVar Burton supporters are absolutely livid that he was passed over to replace Alex Trebek. While the chances of Burton landing the permanent gig took a hit last week as reports began circulating that Richards was the frontrunner to become the next host of Jeopardy!, there was a (slight) glimmer of hope that maybe things would turn around.

But, now, Burton’s shot at the top gig is officially gone, and his legion of supporters are voicing their displeasure after launching a successful fan campaign to get him on the show as a guest host.

Despite being schooled on “cancel culture” by Burton during his April appearance on The View, even Meghan McCain took Jeopardy! producers to task for passing over the Reading Rainbow host.

For his part, Burton has gracefully responded to missing out on the Jeopardy! job with humility and gratefulness for the outpouring of love from fans. Last week, he tweeted out a message thanking everyone for the incredible experience even though it didn’t end as planned.

“I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won,” Burton tweeted. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”

