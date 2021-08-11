With Sony Pictures Television officially confirming that Mike Richards will be the new host of Jeopardy! (with Mayim Bialik handling primetime specials and spinoffs), LeVar Burton supporters are absolutely livid that he was passed over to replace Alex Trebek. While the chances of Burton landing the permanent gig took a hit last week as reports began circulating that Richards was the frontrunner to become the next host of Jeopardy!, there was a (slight) glimmer of hope that maybe things would turn around.

But, now, Burton’s shot at the top gig is officially gone, and his legion of supporters are voicing their displeasure after launching a successful fan campaign to get him on the show as a guest host.

It was a good run Jeopardy. I’m going going to stop watching with the memory of LeVar Burton as my host. https://t.co/iP5bEoP7au — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) August 11, 2021

So the whole LeVar Burton thing was just a setup to make room for this guy?https://t.co/EaoyONYBrU — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 11, 2021

just gonna watch levar burton's week on a loop instead https://t.co/4WKEozZuab — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 11, 2021

Us: Hire LeVar Burton. Sony: How about a predatory White EP that’s only been on the show for less than a year? Us: No, we want LeVar Burton. Sony: What if we give you that same White guy we promised before, BUT we throw in a Zionist that you loved in sitcoms? Me: pic.twitter.com/fFj9MgR2tm — Prince of all Saiyans 💛⚜️🦋♠️ (Ꮵ ᏣᎳᎩ) 🇵🇸 (@Tchalla_Fett) August 11, 2021

They were never going to give it to Levar Burton, this whole thing was a sham so this dude could give himself the job. https://t.co/M3YH6XV8wP — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) August 11, 2021

YOU COULD HAVE HAD LEVAR BURTON https://t.co/F8p9qeJFZF — Max Fawcett 🇵🇸 (@maxfawcett) August 11, 2021

Despite being schooled on “cancel culture” by Burton during his April appearance on The View, even Meghan McCain took Jeopardy! producers to task for passing over the Reading Rainbow host.

Why couldn’t they just give it to @levarburton like literally everyone on the planet wanted? https://t.co/NTSuzaRGys — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 11, 2021

For his part, Burton has gracefully responded to missing out on the Jeopardy! job with humility and gratefulness for the outpouring of love from fans. Last week, he tweeted out a message thanking everyone for the incredible experience even though it didn’t end as planned.

“I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won,” Burton tweeted. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”