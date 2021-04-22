After a lengthy fan campaign and a touch of self-promotion, LeVar Burton was officially announced as a guest host for Jeopardy! and will finally get a chance to show his stuff at the podium left vacant by the late Alex Trebek. In recent weeks, there’s been a noticeably heightened push for producers to make the beloved television star the permanent host of Jeopardy! as fans continue to cite Burton’s exemplary work in promoting learning and education with his iconic work in Roots, Reading Rainbow, and Star Trek: The Next Generation. Now, a big name is throwing his support behind Burton: Ryan Reynolds.

Following the announcement of Burton’s upcoming guest stint on Jeopardy!, the Deadpool star tweeted, “This needs to be a permanent gig.”

This needs to be a permanent gig. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/bTsBRZJsRv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 22, 2021

In the meantime, Burton is obviously ecstatic to get a shot at Jeopardy! and he made it a point to thank everyone who signed the fan petition for making it happen. “THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me,” Burton tweeted. “YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time.”

THANK YOU… to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time. https://t.co/C7mZWMok2X — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 21, 2021

As evidenced by the fan campaign, Burton has a lot of love in his corner, and that love continued on Wednesday as Star Trek alums, new and old, along with fellow celebs came out of the woodwork to cheer on Burton’s shot as the next host of Jeopardy!.

