Watch LeVar Burton’s Tearful Reaction To His ‘Reading Rainbow’ Kickstarter Raising $1 Million

As we already noted, LeVar Burton’s Kickstarter campaign to make Reading Rainbow available to a new generation of young readers was a rousing success, reaching its goal of raising $1 million in less than a day. (The campaign has now raised over $1.6 million, and is still taking donations.)

Burton and his team were watching anxiously as the campaign hit the $1 million dollar mark yesterday, and a camera was there to capture his reaction. Here’s a video of the emotional moment, as well as a heartfelt thank you from the man himself.

(MayorBurnsy, H/T Reddit)