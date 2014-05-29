Watch LeVar Burton’s Tearful Reaction To His ‘Reading Rainbow’ Kickstarter Raising $1 Million

As we already noted, LeVar Burton’s Kickstarter campaign to make Reading Rainbow available to a new generation of young readers was a rousing success, reaching its goal of raising $1 million in less than a day. (The campaign has now raised over $1.6 million, and is still taking donations.)
Burton and his team were watching anxiously as the campaign hit the $1 million dollar mark yesterday, and a camera was there to capture his reaction. Here’s a video of the emotional moment, as well as a heartfelt thank you from the man himself.
I really enjoyed that as a kid. Not quite as much as Mr Rogers, but it was one of those shows I watched almost daily on PBS — and I think it holds up way better than any other children’s shows made now (fun or educational). I’m glad it’s going on.
I guess that also answers the question — if PBS didn’t do it who would? Kickstarter. That’s who.
I highly doubt that this would be funded as a brand new project. (IE had it not existed previously this wouldn’t have elicited the same response.)
Also 3, 2, 1 Contact was pretty awesome. Hopefully that gets resurrected next!
Square One. Until my mother realized the real reason I couldn’t wait until Mathnet.
Reading Rainbow and 3-2-1 Contact were the nuts. The 3-2-1 Contact episode with Trini at the KISS concert convinced me that the guys in KISS were, in fact, aliens.
Oh square one and your Mathman cartoon.
He had the same reaction to the “Community Might Be On Hulu” news.
More cameos for Kunta.
You can’t disappoint a picture Pierce !
Donald Glover co-starring or GTFO.
Actually, naw. Even if Donald won’t cameo, I’m really happy this is coming back.
I wouldn’t want Donald Glover to cameo. That’s not why I pledged. And don’t get me wrong, I loved Troy on Community. But this isn’t about that. This about (and I know this will sound incredibly tacky) the children.
Oh look at me, I pledged a dolla!
All the bests to you, Levar Burton!
They’re on pace to hit 2 mil.
Wow. My band is the house band at this year’s Star Trek Las Vegas convention. We had already talked about playing the Reading Rainbow theme as his entrance music. This seals it. So awesome….
DO IT!!!
If you don’t do this and post video of it, I think you should be banned from the site :)
So, this campaign is for paying Burton $1M per episode, right? He has earned it…
This article seriously reads like a hipster’s take on Reading Rainbow: “Oh, I GUESS Reading Rainbow is good if you’re into nostalgia and that sort of thing. But if you want the real deal… you should donate to…”
Good on Levar Burton. Good on his team. Things like this make me optimistic that the US isn’t destined to turn Mike Judge into an oracle for making Idiocracy.
What a douche. So sorry we are trying to do something for the kiddies! Yes, it’s chock full of nostalgia, that’s because we loved the show! If it got a generation of kids to love reading, I’m all for trying again.
Mama don’t allow no optimism around here.
To be fair, it *is* interesting that it’s apparently been brought back as a for-profit company, I was not aware of that. But the rest of that article is so much Cheerio-pissing that a nugget that might have otherwise discouraged me has just been washed away. Come on, biggest Kickstarter ever!
More fish for Kunta
How can you not like this guy? I know the project has the nostalgia factor but it is a good thing for kids to watch.
I haven’t seen this show since I was too little to understand production costs.
But did it need a million dollar budget in this day and age?
I work for a small company of 23 people. Average salary (some more, some less) is a little less than 50k per year ranging from about 35k to 75k but the average is about 50k. There’s more than a million dollars per year spent without any supplies, space to lease, electric/phones/heat/ac/internet etc.
Impossible to compare that to producing a TV show I know but maybe that puts it into perspective a little bit.
re-watched the show after making this comment.
this dude should be able to make a shit ton of episodes with that million dollars.
hopefully he doesn’t try to recreate the production team he had, but with today’s tech you could accomplish the same show for nothing.
it’s basically a public access show.
Toby done good!
But for super seriously, this is awesome. Loved this show growing up.
Troy approved.
This show was one of the three pillars of my childhood….The Price is Right taught me math, Reading Rainbow taught me reading, and Mr. Rogers taught me not to be an asshole.
With apologies to Mr. Rogers….Fuck all those hippy parents who insist TV is awful for children.
Haha, the math on Price is Right was awesome. Oprah & Montel Williams taught me about boys, so don’t feel bad about watching too much tv.
We did it guys! Now let’s start a Kickstarter for Today’s Special!
No way, man. That dummy creeped me out….
LEVAR’S EMOTIONS!!!!
#sixseasonsandarainbow
Where’s the “Electric Company” Kickstarter? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Million…
how bout ZOOM
I love Reading Rainbow. Of course. Obviously. Duh.
Having said that, can butterflies really fly all THAT high? And is TWICE that really sooooo impressive? I mean, it’s a little impressive.
It’s definitely somewhat impressive.
Don’t get me wrong.
$2,000,000
He’s going to sign so many pictures that can’t be disappointed.
The app came out two years ago?
Fuck. I am getting old.
2.2 million.
One of my favorite people. Glad this is going well for him!
If I could claim part of it as a tax deduction, I’d donate for the Ultimate Visor level.
Never participated in kickstarter before, but after seeing uproxx’s coverage of this, fondly remembering my own love of Reading Rainbow as a child, and wanting my children to be able to experience the same, I have signed up and contributed. Not going to lie, I feel pretty good right now. Thanks, uproxx
The reason I had a college reading level in the 6th grade
I don’t think he fully realizes how much of an impact that he had on the children of America. His show made reading fun, and pointed you in the direction of other books that you could enjoy. As a young black kid, he was a far better role model than what television portrayed how black men should act. Such a cool person and great show. I hope the next generation gets to enjoy it as much or even more than we got to. Congratulations, Mr. Burton.