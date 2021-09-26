The Netflix live action edition of Cowboy Bebop has certainly looked the part so far, more or less. While Jurassic Park star Daniella Pineda has already fired back at critics of her look as Faye Valentine, for the most part fans of the legendary animated series have responded well to casting and the actual humans playing the parts.

So much of the show’s look and feel is iconic, including the original “Tank!” title sequence that features one of the more memorable scores in animation.

And now it’s clear just how serious Netflix is about hitting the same tone and look of the original. On Saturday, the streaming platform debuted the title credits for its live-action Cowboy Bebop that are essentially a shot-for-shot remake of the animated title sequence beloved by fans.

The music alone is a strong wave of nostalgia for fans of the original, which led to mostly relief from some eager to see how the show turns out. And while the live action title sequence is bound to disappoint some of the show’s biggest and most critical fans, it seems like the attention to detail is certainly here from Netflix. If you really need it, IGN put together a side-by-side comparison of the two so you can see just how close they are for yourself.

Those involved in the show, however, certainly think they’re on the right track. As Pineda said on Instagram on Saturday, “we came correct.”