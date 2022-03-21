Saturday Night Live returns from a brief hiatus on April 2nd (now that Pete Davidson isn’t going to space), with host Jerrod Carmichael and musical guest Gunna. Carmichael’s hosting debut comes right after the premiere of his new HBO comedy special, directed by Bo Burnham, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel on April 1st — a perfect day for jokes! This will be Carmichael’s first appearance on the show.

Next up will be Jake Gyllenhaal with musical guest Camila Cabello on April 9th. Cabello’s upcoming album Familia drops the day before. The former Fifth Harmony member last performed on the show in 2019.

Gyllenhaal will be promoting his upcoming thriller Ambulance which also hits theaters the day before. Back in November, Gynenhaal’s ex Taylor Swift famously sang their breakup anthem “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” on the late-night show. Gyllenhaal didn’t seem to mind, so maybe they will poke fun at it? Will he bring back to scarf? Probably not. Will he apologize? Definitely not.

Finally, Lizzo will pull double duty as a first-time host and second-time musical guest on April 16th. Lizzo’s upcoming reality show Watch Out For The Big Grrls premieres this week on Amazon Prime, and her next album is “100% done.” Here’s to hoping we get a musical short with Lizzo and her flute.