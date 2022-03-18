Pete Davidson Will No Longer Be Heading Into Space With Jeff Bezos

Pete Davidson‘s love life has been out of this world, and for a minute there, the same was going to be true for his whole body as the Saturday Night Live cast member was set to be a passenger on the next Blue Origin flight into space. Unfortunately, Davidson is going to have to settle for a night of romance with Kim Kardashian. A last minute schedule change for the Blue Origin flight has “Skete” sitting this one out.

“Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,” the official Blue Origin Twitter account said. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

Like William Shatner, Davidson would’ve been the only celebrity on his flight, which mostly included space industry veterans and college professors, according to NBC News:

Davidson, 28, had been slated to travel to space with Party America CEO Marty Allen; philanthropist and real estate mogul Marc Hagle and his wife, Sharon Hagle, the founder of the nonprofit SpaceKids Global; explorer and University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen; and Dr. George Nield, the president of Commercial Space Technologies and former manager of the Flight Integration Office for NASA’s space shuttle program.

Davidson missing the Blue Origin flight will no doubt be a bummer to late night comedians like Jimmy Kimmel, who initially joked earlier in the week, “Did Kanye really cyber bully Pete Davidson off the Earth?” before quipping that Davidson was actually visiting “Kanye’s home planet” to understand him better.

(Via Blue Origin on Twitter)