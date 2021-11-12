Pop

The Ten Minute Version Of Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Is Here And The Swifties Think It’s Heavenly

Yes, there’s now a short film accompanying “All Too Well.” premiering tomorrow afternoon. Yes, there’s now a ten-minute version of the song thanks to Taylor Swift constantly listening to what her fans love best about her music and knowing how to double down on it. For Red (Taylor’s Version), Ms. Swift made it clear from the start that she was going to do more than just re-release a re-recorded version of her fan-favorite record, which is considered by many to be one of the greatest albums of the last few decades. Instead of simply re-doing what she’d done before, Taylor has been adding new songs, like her new collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers on “Nothing New,” and a whole host of gems unearthed from the vault.

Just like when she re-recorded and re-released Fearless, she’s also done a careful job of restoring the album that was there before, but this is still Red like you’ve never heard it. And the fans? Well, they’re kind of losing their minds. Since the song is long-rumored to be about Taylor’s relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, there’s lots of reactions on that front, too. For anyone who has spent the last decade and a half revering one of the greatest songwriters on the planet, tonight is nothing short of a holiday. Check out some of the most excited reactions to the new album — and the extended version of “All Too Well” in particular — below.

