(WARNING: Massive spoilers for Loki will be found below, so get the heck outta here if you haven’t caught up on Episode 3.)

Disney+ delivered a very Doctor Who-ish episode of Loki called “Lamentis,” which confirmed multiple hunches about the series, including a significant detail about the mercurial trickster’s sexuality. And I’ll just cut to the chase here: Loki of Asgard is the first openly queer lead character in MCU canon. This is momentous (and the timing’s a nice nod to Pride Month), of course. Despite all the talk and suggestions about Valkyrie, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, Carol Danvers, and Peter Quill (who the comics recently wrote as bisexual), it appears that Kevin Feige decided to crown Loki the first canonically queer MCU character.

This confirmation went down during a conversation between Loki and Sophia Di Martino’s Loki Variant. For the record, she wishes to be called Sylvie but is apparently, yes, the Enchantress because she can “enchant” people, although the show does not explicitly use that name. The duo bided their time while waiting for an apocalypse to happen on the planet Lamentis-1; their conversations revealed a lot, including Sylvie confirming that all TVA Agents are wiped Variants who used to be human (no wonder Mobius loves those jet skis). More importantly for our purposes at the moment, the talk included some flirtatious tones, in which Loki confirms that he is bisexual.

Loki director Kate Herron tweeted about the reveal. “From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” Herron wrote. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki.”

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

Yet the dynamic between Loki and Sylvie isn’t completely forthright. Neither of them can fully be trusted to not have ulterior motives (and I loved the moment when Loki mocked Sylvie’s own apparent “glorious purpose”), although they do appear to be holding back feelings for each other. Maybe? We’ll see.