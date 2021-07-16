‘Loki’ Director Kate Herron Will Not Return For Season 2

Just two days after the surprise reveal that Loki will be getting a second season, director Kate Herron has a reveal of her own: She won’t be coming back for the new season. In a new interview, Herron seems to hint that the announcement of season two arrived earlier than she expected, but she’s excited to see where the show goes next. There’s also no bad blood with Marvel, who she’d definitely love to work with again. Via Deadline:

I’m not returning. I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m so proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.

And while Herron has been a great sport in interviews, divulging secrets of Miss Minutes and cutting off Mephisto theories before they can take off, don’t expect her to spill any details about Loki Season 2 because she doesn’t have a clue what’s next thanks to the notoriously secret inner-workings of Marvel.

“I don’t know anything about it,” Herron told Deadline. “I feel like we’ve done a lot of amazing groundwork in setting up the TVA and Loki on a whole new journey. Yeah, what will happen? Where is Loki and where will he go?”

(Via Deadline)