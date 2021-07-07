WARNING: Spoilers for Loki will be found below.
Picking up where last week’s mind-blowing post-credits scene left off, the fifth episode of Loki, “Journey into Mystery,” was a jam-packed journey filled with so many memorable moments and Easter eggs that Marvel fans can barely keep up with all of them. After being “pruned,” Tom Hiddleston’s Loki finds himself in a “Void” world where the Time Variance Authority has basically been dumping people and relics that no longer belong on the Sacred Timeline. Except not only does that include a grab bag of Loki Variants, but the landscape is literally peppered with easily the most amount of Easter eggs the MCU has ever seen.
While some hidden gems were obviously more exciting than others, there were clearly two Easter eggs that melted the most minds on Twitter: Frog Thor and the Thanos Copter. Dropping them into “Journey into Mystery” was more than a visual treat though. It signaled the MCU’s recent trend of paying homage to classic comic book moments. (Think the Halloween costumes in WandaVision and the arrival of White Vision.) And we’ll circle back to that topic in a moment.
This is the comic book issue Thor 365 where Thor becomes a Frog. I love Marvel's Easter eggs. Look how the jar has T365. pic.twitter.com/njdSPX1nsS
— VishalSid⋓ (@Vishalsiddu1) July 7, 2021
#Loki SPOILERS
Blink and you’ll miss it… Frog Thor!!#LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/93G7e1Upsc
— Jarod (@TheJrodBlog) July 7, 2021
#Loki HAHAH HOLY SHIT THE THANOS COPTER IS IN THE MCU EVERYONES pic.twitter.com/Eh6KUvcEtr
— wanda / skye idk (@cuntducks) July 7, 2021
IM SO FUCKING HAPPY LMAO #Loki pic.twitter.com/iY8BstgqkX
— 🐒 Koji 🐒 @ JACK IS MY MC (@KojiMads) July 7, 2021
“Journey into Mystery” also reunited Loki and Mobius, whose relationship already has its own fan name, “Lokius,” and man, were those people stoked to see these two characters hug.
Lokius nation has been resurrected today. #Loki pic.twitter.com/vGKYmnHAgZ
— loki & mobius 🤎 (fan account) (@ForLokiusAlways) July 7, 2021
#loki spoilers
when loki paused for the handshake i knew he was gonna hug mobius and he did and im not okay and i will not shut up about it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TqcCIhhhDh
— Carol ४ loki era ♡ (@carolxloki) July 7, 2021
Loki and Mobius are watching the most beautiful scene in cinematic history, the Lokius hug. #Mobius #Loki pic.twitter.com/YPXtvYXrW1
— what loki & mobius watch (fan account) (@DailyLokius) July 7, 2021
posible Loki spoilers #Loki
Sylvie ships Lokius asf, look at this pic.twitter.com/tk416Oq8px
— sarah (@vas_happenin111) July 7, 2021
Heck, even Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie is Team Lokius.
#loki spoilers
sylvie aka the biggest lokius shipper pic.twitter.com/RhYYCp66Tl
— lokius comfort (@lokiuscomfort) July 7, 2021
#loki spoiler
why y'all shipping sylki when sylvie herself is a lokius shipper pic.twitter.com/LqvHzIog4P
— NK ⊗ (@fleabagsgirl) July 7, 2021
“Journey into Mystery” also introduced Kid Loki, who notably survived the episode’s final moments putting even more pieces into place for Young Avengers in the MCU. But more importantly, folks did not expect his Nexus event to be killing Thor.
#LOKI SPOILERS 🚨
*every loki explaining kid loki:
their nexus events* “i killed thor” pic.twitter.com/tnDmgBcuLF
— ⚠️Tune (@shouldbeit) July 7, 2021
#Loki SPOILERS
i refuse to believe child loki is not from this story pic.twitter.com/WfrMpOKTZ7
— el ♥🏳️🌈 (@ANGELV1BEZ) July 7, 2021
#Loki spoilers
— MemeXD (@Meme__xD) July 7, 2021
After being hyped up in trailers and promo spots, President Loki also showed up, but only for a brief moment. However, that was more than enough for fans to demand more of this cock-sure, and now handless prince.
#loki spoilers
ALL THE HYPE FOR PRESIDENT LOKI JUST FOR TO SEE HIS HAND GETTING BITTEN OFF BY GATOR LOKI 😭 pic.twitter.com/t6vHBHLlEW
— billa ४ loki era (@616sLOKI) July 7, 2021
#loki spoiler
we saw like 1 minute of president loki but he was so hot i want him back pic.twitter.com/co45JoJ0Br
— ro ४ (@waterlokis) July 7, 2021
#loki spoilers
even if he barely had screentime, president loki still was hot and iconic idc what you think pic.twitter.com/WcROI97BgI
— ben (@agentsofben) July 7, 2021
#LOKI SPOILERS
I NEED PRESIDENT LOKI BACK I WANNA KNOW HIS NEXUS EVENT WHAT THE FUCK HE IS THE MOMEMNT pic.twitter.com/1Ulc6Wowui
— jamie ❧ PRESIDENT LOKI's (@lokisbubbles) July 7, 2021
But of all the Variants, Richard E. Grant’s Old Loki ended up being the absolute showstopper. Decked out in the classic Loki costume from the comics, Old Loki brought down the house and demonstrated that Loki is more powerful than anyone, including himself, ever realized.
OG Loki makes me want to see a universe filled with classic designs for its characters pic.twitter.com/tiQkF87Jff
— Ricard⊙❓0❓❓ (@Humoungus_Cock) July 7, 2021
#Loki
we need more of him!! he's the mvp of this ep, he really achieved his Glorious Purpose pic.twitter.com/ZPkTBPeTZq
— lady : 7TOB : BARNES (@minhyukpogii) July 7, 2021
Loki Episode 5: Old Loki is the best thing 'bout this episode! Soundtrack, Emotions, Action, all top-tier. #Loki keeps getting better n better! pic.twitter.com/LuE4tzRKL5
— _marvel.dc.geeks_ (@GeeksDc) July 7, 2021
Old Loki spent his whole life betraying others until he got tired of it, he wanted to get out of his self-imposed exile and TVA wouldn't let him, but in the end if he did manage to redeem himself, for the first time we see a Loki achieve his glorious purpose #Loki #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/BNnjQEjmZJ
— kathyanhy (@kathyanhy) July 7, 2021
That being said, there is a dark horse contender for the best Loki Variant even though his name didn’t end up being Croki. We’ll let that slide.
#Loki SPOILER!
classic loki alligator loki
🤝
being my favorite loki variants pic.twitter.com/0qKjTCHVJA
— tom and natalie stan (@lokipadmepedia) July 7, 2021
#Loki spoilers ⚠️
Are we going to ignore the fact that Old Loki really said: "He's overly sensitive like the rest of us."? Because it was so funny to me! 😂💚 pic.twitter.com/LNuf3gRSIB
— Sigyn ४ LOKI ERA (@lokiismyking) July 7, 2021
Alligator Loki carried episode 5 I’m sorry #LokiWednesday pic.twitter.com/FA27gzQCjS
— MMFB 🧈 (@MFariasBritto) July 7, 2021