WARNING: Spoilers for Loki will be found below.

Picking up where last week’s mind-blowing post-credits scene left off, the fifth episode of Loki, “Journey into Mystery,” was a jam-packed journey filled with so many memorable moments and Easter eggs that Marvel fans can barely keep up with all of them. After being “pruned,” Tom Hiddleston’s Loki finds himself in a “Void” world where the Time Variance Authority has basically been dumping people and relics that no longer belong on the Sacred Timeline. Except not only does that include a grab bag of Loki Variants, but the landscape is literally peppered with easily the most amount of Easter eggs the MCU has ever seen.

While some hidden gems were obviously more exciting than others, there were clearly two Easter eggs that melted the most minds on Twitter: Frog Thor and the Thanos Copter. Dropping them into “Journey into Mystery” was more than a visual treat though. It signaled the MCU’s recent trend of paying homage to classic comic book moments. (Think the Halloween costumes in WandaVision and the arrival of White Vision.) And we’ll circle back to that topic in a moment.

This is the comic book issue Thor 365 where Thor becomes a Frog. I love Marvel's Easter eggs. Look how the jar has T365. pic.twitter.com/njdSPX1nsS — VishalSid⋓ (@Vishalsiddu1) July 7, 2021

#Loki HAHAH HOLY SHIT THE THANOS COPTER IS IN THE MCU EVERYONES pic.twitter.com/Eh6KUvcEtr — wanda / skye idk (@cuntducks) July 7, 2021

IM SO FUCKING HAPPY LMAO #Loki pic.twitter.com/iY8BstgqkX — 🐒 Koji 🐒 @ JACK IS MY MC (@KojiMads) July 7, 2021

“Journey into Mystery” also reunited Loki and Mobius, whose relationship already has its own fan name, “Lokius,” and man, were those people stoked to see these two characters hug.

when loki paused for the handshake i knew he was gonna hug mobius and he did and im not okay and i will not shut up about it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TqcCIhhhDh — Carol ४ loki era ♡ (@carolxloki) July 7, 2021

Loki and Mobius are watching the most beautiful scene in cinematic history, the Lokius hug. #Mobius #Loki pic.twitter.com/YPXtvYXrW1 — what loki & mobius watch (fan account) (@DailyLokius) July 7, 2021

Heck, even Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie is Team Lokius.

sylvie aka the biggest lokius shipper pic.twitter.com/RhYYCp66Tl — lokius comfort (@lokiuscomfort) July 7, 2021

why y'all shipping sylki when sylvie herself is a lokius shipper pic.twitter.com/LqvHzIog4P — NK ⊗ (@fleabagsgirl) July 7, 2021

“Journey into Mystery” also introduced Kid Loki, who notably survived the episode’s final moments putting even more pieces into place for Young Avengers in the MCU. But more importantly, folks did not expect his Nexus event to be killing Thor.

/ i refuse to believe child loki is not from this story pic.twitter.com/WfrMpOKTZ7 — el ♥🏳️‍🌈 (@ANGELV1BEZ) July 7, 2021

loki after meeting kid loki for the first time VS loki when kid loki said he killed thor pic.twitter.com/uQrJtupayc — MemeXD (@Meme__xD) July 7, 2021

After being hyped up in trailers and promo spots, President Loki also showed up, but only for a brief moment. However, that was more than enough for fans to demand more of this cock-sure, and now handless prince.