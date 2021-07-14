Here’s the good news: Loki is returning for season two. Of the three Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to premiere on Disney+, it’s the best suited for more seasons (WandaVision is over, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will return as Captain America and the Winter Soldier). It’s fun watching Tom Hiddleston be a god/rascal; Sylvie is a great addition to the MCU; and maybe we’ll see more Lokis. Which brings me to the bad news: there’s still no confirmation of an Alligator Loki spinoff… yet.

The season two announcement was made during the end credits of the season one finale, “For All Time. Always,” not unlike how The Book of Boba Fett teaser premiered during the final episode of The Mandalorian season two.

There’s no word on when Loki will return, but here’s what Marvel’s schedule looks like for the rest of 2021 and 2022.

September 3, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

November 5, 2021: Eternals

December 17, 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Late 2021: Ms. Marvel

Late 2021: Hawkeye

March 25, 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

May 6, 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder

July 8, 2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

November 11, 2022: The Marvels

2022: Moon Knight

2022: She-Hulk

2022: Secret Invasion

2022: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Loki should be in the Guardians special. He could play some holiday-themed tricks on Star-Lord. That’s something the entire family can enjoy.