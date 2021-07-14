Here’s the good news: Loki is returning for season two. Of the three Marvel Cinematic Universe shows to premiere on Disney+, it’s the best suited for more seasons (WandaVision is over, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will return as Captain America and the Winter Soldier). It’s fun watching Tom Hiddleston be a god/rascal; Sylvie is a great addition to the MCU; and maybe we’ll see more Lokis. Which brings me to the bad news: there’s still no confirmation of an Alligator Loki spinoff… yet.
The season two announcement was made during the end credits of the season one finale, “For All Time. Always,” not unlike how The Book of Boba Fett teaser premiered during the final episode of The Mandalorian season two.
There’s no word on when Loki will return, but here’s what Marvel’s schedule looks like for the rest of 2021 and 2022.
September 3, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
November 5, 2021: Eternals
December 17, 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Late 2021: Ms. Marvel
Late 2021: Hawkeye
March 25, 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
May 6, 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder
July 8, 2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
November 11, 2022: The Marvels
2022: Moon Knight
2022: She-Hulk
2022: Secret Invasion
2022: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Loki should be in the Guardians special. He could play some holiday-themed tricks on Star-Lord. That’s something the entire family can enjoy.