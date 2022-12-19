After delivering a reality-bending adventure in the first season of his Disney+ series, Loki is headed back to the streaming platform that will either fix the damage he caused to the multiverse, or break it even further. Considering he’s the God of Mischief, it could go either way. While Season 2 is shrouded in the usual Marvel veil of secrecy, we do have some details on the series return including a rough idea of when new episodes will drop. Here’s everything we know so far about Loki Season 2:

Release Date Marvel has not yet shared a release date for Loki Season 2, but we do have confirmation that the series will return in 2023. Kevin Feige reportedly shared that Loki Season 2 will arrive in “Summer 2023,” which tracks with its Season 1 release schedule. Loki premiered in June of 2021 and became a smash hit of the summer. Hiddleston also provided the voice for a Disney+ 2023 sizzle reel, which confirmed Loki Season 2 is on the slate for that year along with sharing the first footage. Cast Obviously, Tom Hiddleston will be returning as the title character in Loki Season 2, and Owen Wilson will also reprise his role as TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius. In addition, set photos have revealed that Sophia DiMartino will return as Sylvie, who will have a lot to answer for following her disastrous decision in the Season 1 finale. Jonathan Majors as Kang, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Eugene Cordero as Casey will also reportedly appear in Season 2. There were rumors that Henry Cavill would be joining the cast, but he has publicly denied those reports. Although, that’s par for the course even if Cavill is coming to the MCU, so anything could happen on that front.