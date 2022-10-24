The first trailer for the latest installment in the MCU is here, featuring everyone’s favorite snack-sized superhero, Ant-Man! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters in February 2023 with Paul Rudd back to reprise his role of the tiny guy who takes on the world’s most prominent villains. Maybe Thor is too busy or something?

The highly-anticipated installment will feature the infamous Marvel villain Kang, who is gearing up to shuffle in a new phase of the Marvel universe. Jonathan Majors has been portraying Kang in the MCU since last year when he appeared in Disney+’s Loki. We already know that Majors is set to reprise his role of Kang in The Avenger: Kang Dynasty in 2025, so this looks like it will be the beginning of a whole new era of villains. With the new trailer comes a daunting new poster that features Kang as the puppet master.

Fans might remember from Loki that there are different iterations of He Who Remains, and one of them is the powerful Kang (much like there are handfuls of Lokis running around in other universes), so it’s likely that there will be a lot of layers to the character during the next phase, which is why Majors was so interested in Kang. “It was the character and dimensions of Kang,” Majors recently revealed. “And the potential that it had. I thought I’ll take a chance on that.”

Now that Thanos and Gorr are out, Kang seems like he will be the next guy showing up all over the MCU and wreaking havoc. But Jonathan Majors is definitely ready for that! We just might be seeing Majors popping up in other Marvel shows in the future.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in theaters on February 17th, 2023.