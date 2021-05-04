Tom Hiddleston’s theater background couldn’t be more evident with the way that he embodies mercurial trickster Loki, and it’s clear that he has an absolute blast whenever revisiting the character, so the upcoming Loki series looks to be a treat for all involved (especially for those of us at home). Well, Monday evening’s Marvel-themed NBA game (the Golden State Warriors vs. the New Orleans Pelicans) revealed a special look for fans who are counting the weeks before the show’s June arrival on Disney+, and Loki is getting things done again.

By “getting things done,” I mean that he’s disturbing everyone else’s goals and generally frustrating the world. Yet he’s always a delight to behold, and this series’ trailers have already revealed that Loki’s sort-of making attempts to clean up the fine mess that he made and must atone for his time crimes. Of course, Thor’s brother was last seen snatching the Tesseract during Endgame, so who knows whether the God of Mischief will actually cooperate with Owen Wilson’s Time Variance Authority agent. Loki does, of course, remind everyone that he’s been “burdened with glorious purpose,” and he’s probably waiting for these pesky humans to subjugate themselves.

Given that this show very obviously revolves around the time concept, it’s tough to completely nail down a timeline, and we might not be able to expect full clarity on that end at all. The show takes place following the events of Avengers: Endgame, but it’s still unclear what Loki’s true essence (somewhat reformed, or no?) will be in this show. We saw Thanos kill Loki as Avengers: Infinity War began, yet he popped into Time Stone-stealing mode at the conclusion of Endgame. In other words, we should expect the unexpected and realize that, yeah, Loki is in charge here. We’re all just a bunch of mewling quims to that Frost Giant exterior.

In any event, it seems likely that Loki will be a multi-season affair. Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Nate Moore recently told IndieWire that the show “lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off.” The first season (which co-stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku) will premiere on June 22.