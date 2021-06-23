Marvel
‘Loki’ Appears To Confirm A Theory About The Time Variance Authority That Could Shine More Light On Jet Skis [SPOILERS]

WARNING: Spoilers for Loki will be found below.

While “Lamentis,” the third episode of Loki, had the shortest runtime yet, it was definitely not short on critical reveals. In the final moments of the episode that forced Tom Hiddleston’s Loki variant and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie (a maybe, maybe-not Loki variant herself) to work together to escape a doomed planet, Sylvie shares some very information about the Time Variance Authority that changes everything that Loki and the audience knew about the mysterious, all-powerful organization.

According to Sylvie, the employees of the TVA are also variants. This information flies in the face of what Loki was told during his orientation with Miss Minutes in Episode 2. The cartoon clock told him that all of the employees were created by the Time Keepers to protect the Sacred Timeline, but that is apparently not the case. As with all things Marvel, the “TVA employees secretly being variants theory” was bouncing around Reddit after last week’s episode thanks to Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius sharing his seemingly random obsession with jet skis.

While Mobius love of the aquatic machine’s “beautiful union of form and function” sparked a tsunami of memes, it also had Marvel fans theorizing that Mobius was not willed into existence by the Time Keepers, but instead, was plucked from a timeline in the ’90s sometime near the birth of the jet ski. With Sylvie “confirming” that the TVA employees are variants (don’t forget she’s still considered a Loki variant, which includes his gift for lying), social media erupted with Mobius jet ski theories, and man, do people really want to see Owen Wilson crushing waves before Loki comes to an end.

