Despite realizing a massive trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just last week, Amazon clearly came to play at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. During a Friday panel for the upcoming fantasy series, the streamer unveiled an all-new trailer for The Rings of Power, which is easily the most epic look at yet the wildly expensive project.

While previous trailers set the stage that Middle Earth is in a time of peace as danger lurks in the distance, the new Comic-Con trailer goes heavy on the action as the rise of Sauron comes out of the shadows. If fans were hoping to see a production on par with the now classic Peter Jackson films, this new trailer is a noticeable step-up as the battle sequences look top notch and Sauron’s presence adds a much-needed layer of terror and intrigue.

While George R.R. Martin would prefer that people not pit these two shows against each other, we feel comfortable saying this latest Rings of Power trailer is equally as badass as the first official trailer for House of the Dragon. It’s a good time to be a fantasy lover.

Here’s the official synopsis:

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power starts streaming September 2 on Amazon.