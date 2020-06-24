Much of the world’s entertainment industry is still on pause, but not in New Zealand, it seems. The southwestern Pacific nation is one of the few countries to get the coronavirus under control and, as such, they’re back to prepping for their next big production: Amazon’s costly Lord of the Rings TV show. And judging from a new casting call, it sounds…pretty weird, even for a show about tiny people with hairy feet.

This comes from ScreenCrush, who noticed a new Facebook post seeking “talent” for the in-the-works show, which focuses on the events leading up to the Lord of the Rings trilogy. It’s not based on any specific Tolkien work, but the casting call suggests something like a loose adaptation. Yes, they’re looking for short people and tall people, but also circus performers who can juggle and stilt walk, dancers, old timers with lots of wrinkles, Eurasian people, Latinx people, redheads, and, of course, “HAIR HAIR HAIR.” Also on the call sheet: bikers. In Middle-earth?

Here’s the complete list of types they’re seeking:

1. short people under 4 foot 12 (we know that 4 foot 12 is 5 foot)

2. Tall people over 6 foot 5

3. Character faces, wrinkles and lots of them please :-)

4. Androgynous men and women

5. Hairy hairy people of all ages and ethnicities

6. Tall, Long Lithe dancers

7. Circus performers who can juggle, stilt walk!

8. Stocky mean-looking bikers

9. Eurasian people of all ages.

10. Hispanic – Latino, Mexican, South American – HOLA

11. Red heads all ages, shapes and sizes.

12.HAIR HAIR HAIR – if you natural red hair, white hair, or lots and lots of freckles.

If you’re a fit with any of them, there’s one drawback: You have to be from New Zealand. Because New Zealand doesn’t need any contagious non-New Zealanders destroying their efficient work at battling pandemics.

