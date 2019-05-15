Getty Image

While Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are currently awaiting a trial date for their part in the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman appeared in court on Monday to enter a formal guilty plea for her own alleged misdeeds. Huffman admitted to shelling out $15,000 to improve her daughter’s SAT exam, and although she faces up to 20 years in prison, the Justice Department is reportedly recommending a “low-end” sentencing that will involve four to ten months of prison time and a fine.

According to PEOPLE, the couple are paying close attention to Huffman’s case, in relation to how they may be treated before a judge when the time comes. “She’s relieved that it doesn’t look like the prosecution is making an example of Felicity, and is adhering to the law,” revealed a source:

“Her big worry was that she would be treated unfairly as one of the more famous people involved in the case,” the source continues, “She’s afraid of being penalized for her fame, but it looks like prosecutors may be making a good faith effort to treat each defendant fairly. “

The difference between the two cases, of course, is that Huffman entered a plea agreement while Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty in their case. They’ve also been slapped with felony money laundering charges for paying out $500,000 to falsely get their daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, onto the USC crew team to ensure their admission to the university — and both face a maximum of 40 years if found guilty.