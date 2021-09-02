Dancing With the Stars is about to turn 30 seasons old, and over that time they’ve had all manner of hoofing celebs. Buzz Aldrin was even on there! But there’s one genre of guests they’re not above hiring: famous people who’ve undergone some form of controversy. They’re had on Rick Perry and Bristol Palin and Carole Baskin and, perhaps most notorious of all, Trump press secretary Sean Spicer. (They also enlisted Tucker Carlson, but this was well before his rebranding as a Fox News ghoul who tells his viewers to harass people wearing protective masks during a pandemic.)

So this shouldn’t be shocking: As per TMZ, Olivia Jade, YouTube star and, perhaps more famously, daughter of disgraced Full House alum Lori Loughlin, will take her next evolutionary step and appear on the longtime game show. Jade was spotted the rehearsal space on Tuesday. Her participation on the show was confirmed later. Though the Season 30 cast has yet to be revealed in full, it is known that she’ll be joining JoJo Siwa, Kenya Moore, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

Jade, of course, was one of the two daughters Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli involved in what became known as Operation Varsity Blues, which found a number of well-off parents getting involved in a scam to fraudulently get their spawn into top universities. That story broke about 2 ½ years ago, and Jade has tried to move on, though she’s not above doing things like fact-checking jokes about her on the new version of Gossip Girl. But second acts in America are sometimes real, and perhaps she’ll get hers by way of a show that once featured Andy Dick busting some moves.

