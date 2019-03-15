Netflix

No one can stop watching the fallout over the ivy league college admissions scheme dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by the FBI. As actress Lori Loughlin stares down the possibility of up to five years in prison for her alleged involvement, her career and family are seeing enormous consequences. Her daughters are apparently dropping out of USC over fears of bullying, eldest daughter (the prolific vlogger and Instagram influencer) Olivia Jade has lost a lucrative partnership with Sephora cosmetics, and Loughlin has been dropped from Hallmark movies (RIP, Garage Sale Mysteries). Now Loughlin’s most famous role may be a thing of the past, for Deadline has spoken to an insider who says Aunt Becky might be dismissed.

According to Deadline’s “well positioned” source, “She’s toast, it’s over,” meaning that Loughlin will no longer be welcome in the Tanner residence as Fuller House prepares to film its fifth and final season for Netflix. The source notes that the decision hasn’t been finalized, but it’s as good as done:

While no official final decision has been made by the streamer or distributor Warner Horizon Television on still UTA-repped Loughlin’s Fuller House fate, I’m told the writing is pretty clearly on the wall. A final judgement could come as soon as the next day or so.

This news, of course, becomes incredibly circular when one recalls that a 1993 Full House episode called “Be True to Your Preschool” strongly resembles the racket that Loughlin is now being accused of embracing, all to gain prestigious college admission for her daughters who don’t care about education.

Meanwhile, Fox Business is reporting that Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is receiving the cold shoulder as well. Target, which carried the famed Mossimo brand until 2017, has issued the following statement: “We haven’t had a working relationship with Mossimo Giannulli in over a decade and we no longer carry any Mossimo branded products at Target.” While the apparently icy tone of those words is obviously open for interpretation, People reports that he and Loughlin’s social circle is also rapidly shrinking:

“Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are. It’s not like they are the victims of a crime. They are the crime. Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now. Their friends are shocked at the allegations.”

Cue the “Have mercy!” jokes. Loughlin and her husband, along with Felicity Huffman, are expected to make their next court appearance on April 29.

(Via Deadline, Fox Business & People)