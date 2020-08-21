Lori Loughlin was sentenced for her part in a college bribery scandal on Friday in a Boston court and ordered to serve two months behind bars after illegally working to get her daughters admission to prestigious universities. According to the Daily Beast, the former Full House star received a lighter sentence than her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, who got five months on Friday.

Loughlin gave an apology in Boston court, as reported by the Daily Beast along with the entirety of her sentence, which also includes a fine and court-ordered community service:

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined my daughter’s abilities and accomplishments,” Loughlin, dressed in a white blouse, said Friday. “I will do everything in my power to redeem myself. Your honor, I am truly, profoundly, and deeply sorry.” In addition to the prison sentence, Loughlin will have to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton ruled. Giannulli will pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

The judge in the case rebuked Loughlin before the sentencing, highlighting her “fairytale life” and her apparent need to “grab even more” for her children.

“You have participated in the corruption of the system of higher education in this country,” judge Nathaniel Gorton said. “I hope you will spend the rest of your charmed life making amends for the system you have harmed.”

(Via Daily Beast)