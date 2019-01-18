The Louis C.K. redemption tour hasn’t gone as smoothly as the embattled comedian would have hoped. His film I Love You, Daddy, may never see the light of day, and rehabilitating his image through stand up has brought out protesters and those skeptical that he has made amends for his years of sexual misconduct.
And then there’s the swing to the alt-right real of comedy as of late, where he made fun of the Parkland High School shooting survivors and people who choose to identify with nonbinary personal pronouns. Still, it’s through stand up appearances that C.K. intends to normalize his presence in the entertainment industry after a much-deserved exile.
His insistence to continue a public-facing career, however, has been met with continued criticism and outright protests, including from people who attend his shows. That was the case again this week, and it actually led to violence at a club in San Jose.
Too soon?
Can’t wait to see him live again.
He decided to pivot and aim his comedy at Incels, so of course this is going to happen.
So you wanted him mention his actions on stage, then when he does, you’re not happy. Also, 9/11 jokes are a trigger for you now? Is there an “edgy” comedian in the last decade who hasn’t done 9/11 jokes? Also also, “San Jose not Man Jose?” Someone deserved to be punched in the face for that chant, whether the guy was part of a different protest across the street or not.