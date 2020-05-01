Candyman was unfortunately pushed back until late September, but don’t worry, there’s another Jordan Peele-produced project coming out before then.

Based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country follows “Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams),” according to HBO. “This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.”

Excellent cast, excellent (and intriguing “humans are the real monsters, but also monsters are the real monsters”) premise, excellent behind-the-scenes talent, including executive producers Peele and J.J. Abrams and creator Misha Green, who previously wrote for Sons of Anarchy and created WGN America’s acclaimed Underground.

“When I first read Lovecraft Country, I knew it had the potential to be unlike anything else on television,” said Green when the project was announced. “Jordan, J.J., Bad Robot, Warner Bros, and HBO are all in the business of pushing the limits when it comes to storytelling, and I am beyond thrilled to be working with them on this project.”

Lovecraft Country premieres on HBO in August.