It hasn’t even been a year since Lube Man made his Watchmen debut, and I can’t imagine life without him. He slid into my heart.

The 2019 winner for Outstanding Achievement in the Field of Lubing Right on Up and Sliding into a Sewer was a slippery menace, able to both hide in the sewer from Sister Night and hide his real identity from us, the viewers. The most popular theory is that Lube Man is actually FBI Agent Dale Petey, but that hasn’t been confirmed. Until now.

In a video interview between Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof, composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (of THE Nine Inch Nails), and Rolling Stone‘s Alan Sepinwall, that greased-up rascal Lube Man hijacked the Zoom call to recite a poem. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times / It was the age of Aquarias / Now let’s get precarious ’cause a mask won’t stop this virus / Slipping into your mind from behind,” Lube Man rapped over one of Reznor and Ross’ beats. They didn’t give it to him for free, though. In lieu of payment for their musical accompaniment, Lube Man had to reveal his true identity. And for once, an internet fan theory proved accurate: Lube Man is… Petey, and he’s really hoping for a second season (it ain’t happening).

You can watch the Rolling Stone interview here (and all of Watchmen this weekend).

(Via Rolling Stone)