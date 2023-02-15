Bob Odenkirk has starred in some of the best TV shows to premiere in the 1990s (Mr. Show), 2000s (Breaking Bad), and 2010s (Better Call Saul). The 2020s have been plenty eventful, too: Odenkirk appeared in one of the best sketches of I Think You Should Leave and, oh yeah, he survived a heart attack while filming the final season of Saul. The actor has also found his new show in which he intimidates a goose to fight him while wearing a boxing glove. A strong best shows of the 2020s contender.

In AMC’s Lucky Hank, Odenkirk plays Professor Hank Devereaux, an English department chairman at an underfunded college who “toes the line between midlife crisis and full-blown meltdown, navigating the offbeat chaos in his personal and professional life – oddly proving tantrums get better with age,” according to the official plot description. Also, something tells me and Professor Hank and Lydia Tár would get along. Or maybe they’re too similar, and would rip each other apart. Either way, I would like to see Bob Odenkirk and Cate Blanchett in something together. Thank you.

“He’s a cranky guy, but you like him,” Odenkirk told EW about his character. “[It’s like] you took a very fun show — like a Parks and Rec — and you said, ‘Let’s slow down and get to know these people and have their internal battles be a little bit more of the subject matter.’ It’s a great mashup of comedy and the kind of drama that we’ve gotten to do on Better Call Saul and it’s become more prevalent in streaming shows. I think it’ll be neat.”

Lucky Hank — which will be neat — premieres on AMC on March 19.