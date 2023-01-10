Any time without Bob Odenkirk on our screens is much too long, though it seems even especially cruel that we have had to wait this long to see him again after he dominated the screen last year with his portrayal of Jimmy McGill on Better Call Saul. The actor has been open about wanting to explore different types of characters and projects, so hopefully, we will continue to live in an Odenkirk heyday.

AMC is already working to get Odenkirk back on the small screen, though, and we finally have a first look at his next series, Lucky Hank, (formerly titled Straight Man), based on the best-selling novel by Richard Russo.

The series will follow Odenkirk as William Henry Devereaux, Jr., the chairman of the English department (in an underfunded college in Pennsylvania) who goes through a mid-life crisis. In the teaser trailer, Odenkirk’s character claims he has “always been a difficult man,” which means that we might get some Saul Goodman-like antics for this series, perhaps involving the mysterious goose at the end of the teaser.

Lucky Hank stars Fear Street’s Olivia Scott Welch and Hanna’s Mireille Enos. The Office’s Paul Lieberstein and Damages’ Aaron Zelman are writing and producing the show. Lucky Hank will feature eight episodes beginning on March 9th on AMC and AMC+. Check out the teaser above.