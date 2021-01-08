If asked which ’90s syndicated series I would rather watch, Xena: Warrior Princess or Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, I will always pick Xena, especially now that Hercules star Kevin Sorbo has revealed himself to be a far-right conspiracy nut and Xena‘s Lucy Lawless is, well, she’s Lucy Lawless. She rules! The two actors virtually reunited, sort of (what is this, a crossover episode?), this week when Lawless corrected Sorbo after he tweeted nonsense about how it was antifa who broke into the Capitol, not MAGA rioters.

About that:

The conspiracy theory comes from the conservative Washington Times, which published an article on Wednesday claiming a facial recognition software company identified left-wing agitators in the frenzied terrorist mob. The only problem? The company referenced in the story says the Washington Times made it up and issued a cease-and-desist order against the publication. The Washington Times then unpublished the article.

But that didn’t stop Sorbo from sharing the theory that the Trump-loving goons in this photo are actually “Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters,” adding, “They don’t look like patriots to me…” That’s because they’re not, Lawless responded. “They are not Patriots, They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors,” she wrote. “They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.” Lawless, who referred to Sorbo as “Peanut,” added the hashtags #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean and #enabler.

No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 7, 2021

This GIF feels appropriate: