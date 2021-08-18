During her six-season run on Xena: Warrior Princess, Lucy Lawless became a TV legend thanks to her work in bringing the fierce fighter to life. Even to this day, a whole generation of fans ride still hard for Xena and Lawless, who recently opened up about her time in the career-making role. Turns out, Lawless was never a huge action or fantasy fan, but you’d never know it by the way she took to the part. Via The Wrap:

“Oh yes, I always hated action,” Lawless said during a Television Critics Association panel to promote her Acorn TV series “My Life Is Murder.” The actress said she “couldn’t believe” that action and fantasy became such a defining part of her early career: “I don’t do fantasy, I don’t watch fantasy, I’m not interested in any of this stuff, [but] I found myself in this crazy genre.”

Of course, this news will probably come as a bummer to The Mandalorian fans who have been campaigning hard for Lawless to join the series and replace Gina Carano as the series badass female star. For now, Lawless is very content starring in the detective series My Life Is Murder, which interestingly, just had a collision with her old days as Xena. Renee O’Connor, who played Gabrielle on the hit series, has a guest spot on the next season of My Life Is Murder.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lawless revealed that she’d been trying to get O’Connor on the show since the first season, but things finally worked out where they could reunite under less action-y circumstances.

