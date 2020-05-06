When not beefing with wrestler Goldberg (“Goldberg… woof”), Macaulay Culkin is preparing to star in the latest season of American Horror Story. It was an unlikely, if welcome casting choice from creator Ryan Murphy, as the Home Alone star has only appeared in a handful of projects over the past decade (he was too busy writing pizza-themed Velvet Underground songs). What made Culkin agree to sign up?

Why, having “crazy, erotic sex” with Kathy Bates, of course.

“So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK,” Murphy told E! Online. “[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

That’s also how Failure to Launch got Terry Bradshaw. But can Culkin, who Murphy also called “fascinating and interesting,” top the Hall of Fame quarterback’s natural on-screen charisma? We’ll find out when American Horror Story season 10 (eventually) premieres.

