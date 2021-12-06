Mullet-sporting hero MacGruber is being sprung from prison to save the world while undertaking a Task Force-X-like suicide mission. That sounds about right for a MacGruber streaming debut, after Will Forte told us that he anticipated Peacock greenlighting the MacGruber TV show. It’s all happening now, approximately 11 years after the MacGruber film based upon Forte’s recurring SNL sketch. The raunchiness of the film, co-starring Kristen Wiig as MacGruber’s sidekick (Vicki St. Elmo), surpassed the network version of the sketch, and boy, does this show look filthy, too.

That’s no surprise, given what we’ve seen already from the title character’s return, and his recent jailhouse interview showed that he hadn’t changed one bit over the course of a decade. His life sentence (after the demise of Val Kilmer’s Dieter Von Cunth) is apparently no more, and only MacGruber can save the world, although one should note that R&R is not exactly “rest and relaxation” for this hero. Amping up the camp quotient here would be Billy Zane, and along with Wiig, Ryan Phillippe’s back and as poker-faced as ever. One can also behold the marvels of a bewigged Sam Elliot with the ultra-serious Laurence Fishburne on board, too.

From the revival’s Peacock synopsis:

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe), in order to defeat the forces of evil.

MacGruber comes to Peacock on December 16.