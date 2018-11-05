Lauren Cohan Has Also Officially Exited ‘The Walking Dead’ (For Now)

11.05.18

This week’s episode of The Walking Dead may have been the most consequential episode of the series in nine years. Rick Grimes exited the series; as we predicted, Rick didn’t die, he only left for feature-film spin-offs (although, that wasn’t the ending they originally had in mind); we got a clue as to Heath’s whereabouts; and we got a huge time jump that introduced an older Judith Grimes, Magna and her group.

So much happened during the episode and after it that another major The Walking Dead story got buried in all the excitement. Last night’s episode was also officially Lauren Cohan’s last episode, too (at least for now). When The Walking Dead returns next week, seven years into the future, Maggie Rhee will no longer be on the show (or running The Hilltop).

“That’s the last of her for this season,” showrunner Angela Kang told The Hollywood Reporter, while AMC programming president David Madden confirmed the news: “I would hope it’s not the last you’ll see of her for the show, but she is not in any immediately forthcoming episodes.”

