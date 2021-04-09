Hold Onto Your Pants, A ‘Magic Mike’ Reality Series Is Coming Your Way

Ladies (and gentlemen), Stephen Soderbergh’s greatest masterpiece (work with me here) will soon find new life as the inspiration for an upcoming HBO Max reality series. The Real Magic Mike is happening, so get ready for Genuwine’s “Pony” to be stuck in your head forever (again), although it’s really up to you whether you prefer the Channing Tatum or Jenna Dewan version more. Let’s get serious, though, with details about how HBO Max is making dreams happen with an unscripted competition series that will not be guest-hosted by Matthew McConaughey, although I can not-so-secretly hope for this to happen. We need some lawbreakers up in this house.

From an HBO Max press release, The Real Magic Mike will arrive sometime in 2021. Executive producers include both Tatum and Soderbergh, and the show aims to showcase undiscovered talent in an “exhilarating and sexy series” to transform a group of men into superstars. Here’s more:

From the producers behind the Magic Mike franchise and live shows comes an exhilarating and sexy series that will transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes. 10 men who have ‘lost their magic’ will come together in a competition series like no other. They will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence. As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo but only one will be the Real Magic Mike.

There shall be a cash prize involved, but more than that, there’s a Las Vegas gig for the hard-working winner, and “a nationwide casting search is currently underway,” so get at it, people. I will note that McConaughey’s name appears nowhere in the press release, but at least his spirit (as Dallas) should haunt the joint.