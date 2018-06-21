Netflix

On Thursday, the Supreme Court will consider whether to hear the case of Brendan Dassey in a potential make or break moment for the Making A Murderer subject. Dassey was just 16 years old when he was arrested and convicted for the murder of Teresa Halbach alongside his uncle Steven Avery. For the past 12 years, his case has been slowly making its way through numerous appeal courts as defense lawyers argued that a confession he gave was coerced by Calumet County detectives.

The Supreme Court was originally set to discuss the case on June 14th but rescheduled the case for conference on June 21st. It takes four of the justices agreeing to hear the case for it to move forward to oral arguments. Otherwise, the previous 7th Circuit ruling upholding the confession as valid stands, effectively ending Dassey’s chances of being released from prison. If his conviction isn’t overturned, Dassey won’t be eligible for parole until 2048.

While there’s a significant pile of evidence connecting Brendan’s uncle Steven Avery to Teresa Halbach’s murder, the case against Dassey has always been much thinner. In one of their most recent filings to the Supreme Court, his attorneys argued that other than the confession, “no forensic or other direct evidence linked Dassey to the crimes.” His team has been focusing their appeals on the legitimacy of the confession, noting Brendan’s age, low IQ, and repeated assurances from his interrogators that he wouldn’t be in trouble if he gave them the answers they wanted.