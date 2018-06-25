Netflix

Late last week, the Supreme Court began discussing whether or not to hear the case of Brendan Dassey, subject of Netflix’s Making A Murderer, who was arrested at age 16 and later convicted (along with his uncle, Steven Avery) for the rape and murder of Teresa Halbach. Twelve years later, Dassey’s attorneys have continued to contest the validity of his confession, which they argued was the product of coercion by detectives.

Previously, a Wisconsin appeals court had determined that the confession was made voluntarily, and that a retrial wasn’t in the cards for Dassey. Further, state officials asked the highest court in the land not to set the precedent of second-guessing their call on the matter. Fox News now reveals that the Supreme Court has heeded officials’ line of thinking and declined — without explaining their decision-making process — to hear the case.

The customary lack of elaboration by the justices on why they won’t formally hear the case won’t do much to appease fans of the Netflix show, who likely would have preferred more details. Overall, the case will likely become the subject of future (and likely current) law school courses, but as far as Dassey is concerned, he was technically dealt a life sentence as a teenager. He’s now in his late 20s and will remain behind bars (he’s not eligible for parole until 2048) with the most recent Wisconsin decision intact.

(Via Fox News)