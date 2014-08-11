Making The Case For Summer TV: 8 Superb Shows On Right Now

1. Rectify
Rectify is a very different show than it was in season one. Last year, it was an out-of-nowhere critical smash, the kind that people who watched the Sundance original loudly championed to their friends; they felt it was their obligation to loudly preach the quiet words of Daniel. Or at least that’s how I felt, and I couldn’t wait for season two to begin. Somehow, it got even better when it did. If season one was about Daniel’s innocence, season two has focused on the opposite: what if he did it? But even if the answer to who killed Hannah doesn’t matter (and it might not), there are numerous other aspects to latch onto, like Amantha (the superb Abigail Spencer), who spent so much time trying to free her brother, she’s forgotten what it’s like to do what’s best for her; and the fractured relationship of Tawney and Ted, Jr., the type of guy who says “we’re pregnant.” Rectify is like if The Shawshank Redemption had been directed by Terrence Malick, except with even more sobbing.
2. Manhattan
3. The Bridge
Freed from the confines of a serial killer arc we’ve seen a million times before, The Bridge has become a show like no other in season two. It’s dark and carefully plotted, with more mind paid to atmosphere than twists (one of the many benefits to airing on cable, not network). The procedural elements get your attention, but the weirdness of The Bridge, with its Sloth-like creatures (?) trapped in cages, Diane Kruger sleeping with the brother of the guy who killed her sister, an unlikely Big Bad with a fabulous collection of hats, Beardface Mumblemouth, and a legitimately good performance from Matthew Lillard, as well as a brief cameo from the Velvet Underground’s John Cale, is what makes you stick around.
4. Nathan for You
The real-life Nathan Fielder has created a TV persona with such a fully-formed persona, complete with almost unnoticeable physical tics, it can be hard to tell the difference between what’s (who’s?) real and what it isn’t, like Stephen Colbert and “Stephen Colbert.” Comedy Central has gotten into the exaggerated personalities business of late, and it’s paid off handsomely with not only Nathan for You, which SHOULD feel like a too-long SNL sketch but doesn’t, but also the must-watch Broad City and Review. They’re character studies, as “method” (minus the pretentious connotations) as they are funny.
who can honestly say they watch the sundance channel? also you failed to mention a FX show
The Strain
I guess mentioning it in the first paragraph doesn’t count.
I religiously watch Rectify each week. Definitely one of the best shows on tv. I’m surprised how much I look forward to and enjoy a show that is such a slow burn. I’m surprised there isn’t a weekly recap of it on here, considering how much they love it too
also that show blows
I watch Rectify every week. Comcast doesn’t have Sundance in HD but I watch it in SD when it airs, and then it’s available on demand in High Def the following day, and I usually re-watch each episode at least once, and it looks glorious. Best show on TV right now.
I don’t get Sundance, so I’m forced to watch it by other means. I’ve spent more money than I’d like to think getting season 2 episodes, but worth it.
I think moving Korra to the internet is the best thing to happen to the show.
“…only a few months I could highlight new episodes of How I Met Your Mother…”
Here’s a TV critic who does his homework.
The explosioney, one liner laden, aggro men flexing, model scientist botoxed, hour-long Schwarzenegger romp that is The Last Ship is my huckleberry I’ll tell you what.
That show is the best guilty pleasure of the summer. The wonderfully insane Russian captain may be my favorite character of the year.
The Strain isn’t great TV by any means, but I kinda’ like it…? It’s junk food TV, but it’s the kind of junk food I like.
That said, I’m giving it until the end of the season to pick up. If not, next season if probably off the DVR list.
Seriously can we just start hunting vampires already! That will be the best part of the show I was kind of hoping that the “cleaner” guy would become a reluctant hunter, but now my money is on the exterminator that otherwise has no reason to be on the show.
You have to admit, the vampire-killing nail gun was pretty badass. More stuff like that, please.
I loved the silver nail firing nail gun.
Its finally starting to get better. The last episode had the most action yet. They just need to stop wasting time with stupid sub plots like girl doctor with her alzheimers mom (who is clearly going to get killed off). Looks like the Vampries are loose everywhere already, and there’s an eclipse coming that will ruin the city for good (and now the promos will finally make sense). It could finally become like a more badass version of The Walking Dead, where its a battle between good and evil, and not just everyone wandering around for no reason. This show won’t win any awards any time soon, but it can at least look cool.
Yeah, it seems like the shit is about to hit the fan, so I’m hopeful that we’ll spend less time on seemingly pointless subplots and more time killin’ vampires with sword canes and nail guns.
Ephram’s weird wig has still got to go, though. Jesus Christ almighty.
Suits.
I assumed the pic of that actress was because suits would be mentioned
She’s also in Rectify.
Suits is the best part of Summer TV!! Why no mention of it??
How did The Leftovers not make this list? Am I missing something basic here?
The first paragraph apparently.
and that the character “tommy” both exists and has a storyline on the leftovers…
@evilsanssucre The basic concept of the article maybe? Where he said he was going to discuss “quality” shows.
You’re the Worst is deliciously foul and hilarious. It’s like Bad Santa only with less kids. It tells you right in the title what to expect and it delivers.
You’re also right about Masters, it is way better than is should be. Can’t wait to see how Showtime will fuck it up. It’s got maybe 1 more good season before they shit all over it, they can’t keep a show great for very long.
I like the Bridge, but man it can be like homework watching that show, it can be a long slog each episode.
oh god you just voiced my worst nightmare re: Masters. Please don’t let this happen, TV gods!
I can already see some of the seeds of Showtime screwing this show up. It’s a good show but…it’s shaky in some areas that could be big problems later on.
Yeah “Masters” had a perfect episode with “The Fight” that was up there with the very best of Mad Men, but then the last two weeks delved right back into 2nd-rate Mad Men plots and soap opera gossip.
Maybe the problem with the show is that there are only 2 likable characters doing anything of importance, and all the other side characters seem to be there for no real reason except to show how people in general acted during that time period.
I was wondering if You’re the Worst would get a mention on this site, glad to see it has. Agree about Married as well, it hasn’t quite landed yet.
The creators said that they want 4 seasons for Masters of Sex, let’s hope Showtime doesn’t get greedy. Poor Dexter…
I did too, looks like a good solid show for late summer.
I was looking forward to Married, but discovered that You’re the Worst was way more fun and entertaining.
ditto. Married has a weirdly pessimistic and shitty attitude. Like all the writers are going through nasty divorces or something.
You’re the Worst is fucking hilarious though.
Last Ship is entertaining as hell. Someone described the premise to me and I spent the rest of the night making fun of them, but I eventually just watched in the other week and subsequently smashed through the next 6 episodes.
Honorable mentions: The Knick, which just started, and Wilfred. No one’s talking about it (including me, apparently), but this season’s done a fairly good job at wrapping up the series.
Agreed. I was hoping there’d be weekly Wilfred recaps like the previous seasons but sadly not. It really bounced back in it’s final season and has done good job leading up to its finale
Wilfred is great and I’m sad more people don’t talk about it, but on the other hand it’s over and it’ll end as a nice emotional sweet little show
I too am surprised how much I’ve liked Wilfred this season. I liked it before but it was getting a little too crazy to feel like they could wrap it up as well as they have been. My only gripe is swapping out actors for their final appearance – fine for his mom, I get sceduling conflicts, but it made the whole Bruce episode a bit too confusing when they brought in a Baldwin instead of a Yoakham.
Really sad they couldn’t get Yoakham back.
Agreed. He was an insanely better Bruce than Baldwin
“…a TV persona with such a fully-formed persona…”
Huh?
Thank you for including You’re The Worst. Married got all the hype because the two stars are well-known, but this is by far the better show.
I gave up on Married after 2 episodes. Wasn’t even promising.
You’re the Worst has been fantastic. Married not so much. They have used the same joke for every episode and it got old fast. Maybe I need to be married and not have sex for a few years to be able to laugh at that more than 2 or 3 times.
Agreed. I keep telling people to watch You’re the Worst, but haven’t found anyone yet that has. I actually don’t mind Married, though. It’s nothing fantastic, but Faxon and Greer have a fun chemistry.
I’m with you @virnomine. I like both of the actors, but my god is it some tripe. And not the good tripe. The bad tripe.
It was surprisingly good. The closeups of some of the surgeries looked incredibly real. Also, let’s get back to shooting up coke, that looks like fun. Need to perform surgery? Cocaine. Need surgery? Cocaine. No wonder they put it in Coca-Cola back then, it helped with everything.
Maggie Gyllenhaal has a face that could scare rats off garbage.
I always feel bad after reading your comments. Because of the laughter.
[tinyurl.com]
That’s who Maggie Gyllenhaal reminds me of.
[upload.wikimedia.org]. I always thought of her like this.
Her voice is even similar
I adoe Legend of Korra. Korra is the best!
This list is total bullshit because Dr. McSteamy and his warship of ethnically diverse American heroes in The Last Ship isn’t included. I know good TV.
The Knick is my favorite new show I think. They must be using pig bodies for those surgical scenes. The cauterized flesh sizzle was just too realistic.
Someting something Big Bang Theory
I started with Rectify the other and I’m three eps into the first season. And… it’s fine. But I’m not sure if it’s good.
I get that the pace is supposed to be slow, and the show’s all about reflection and personal demons, but… is anything going to happen? Ever?
I would also like to watch a show that’s just Abigail Spencer brushing her hair for an hour.
For those with access to Netflix Canada:
Rectify gets the new week’s episode added to the season list each Friday.
You gave up on The Strain way too fast. Granted, the pace has been very slow so far, but shit is about to hit the fan n there’ll be no turning back for the world. Each episode gets better, n Walder Frey is outstanding as Abraham.
I would pay a lot of money to see tv shows in which Nathan Fielder and Dan Mintz hang out, and the other one would be Daniel Holden conversing w Rust Cohle (potential for darkest show ever, each episode would end w a suicide hotline message).
That’s who the jewish vampire hunter is! It’s Walder Frey! I couldn’t put it together, and didn’t both looking it up on imdb.
So apparently I have to check out Legend of Korra. But good list, I’m glad you didn’t lower your standards to allow more shows into the list. Like I’m glad you left out the Leftovers or The Strain, because they have not lived up to the hype. I feel like everybody that likes them really wants to like them.
I wouldn’t call it “good”, but Tyrant has been very entertaining so far. Perfect dumb summer show for those of us who don’t care about suits or lawyering (Sorry DG).
I’m liking it. I think more liberal minded people are a bit uncomfortable with it, because it’s like the (lowbrow) Arab Sopranos, but…there are a lot of regimes in the Middle East like that.
Tyrant is not bad at all…..way better than the critics will concede.
The chicks can be hot….but they need to ramp up the gratuitous nudity….
Henry Rollins is excellent is Legend of Korra, I got shivers when they we’re talking in the spirit world.
No surprise that they moved the show to the internet, it’s not suitable for the audience of Nickelodeon.
Yes, it has a funnier tone for the most part, but it also raises some serious questions, like terrorism, Child abuse or anti-statism, especially in seasons 1 and 3. And also the “I’m chocking you with your own breath” scene from the last ep….
I fakkin love this show.
You’re The Worst is the better of the two, but Married is getting far too much shit. It’s got plenty of laughs, especially from Jenny Slate. Brett Gelman, and John Hodgman.
Also, I don’t get all the reviews saying Jimmy is the weak link on You’re The Worst. I find him more entertaining than the gal to be honest.
Agreed on both shows. I think the leads on You’re the Worst have great chemistry together, I would say the weakest link on the “main” cast is her best friend, who comes off as very bland and vapid.
@crispyaod pretty sure that’s on purpose.
I like both, but I lean towards You’re The Worst a lot more. Married has gotten much better these past two episodes.
AND DAMMIT, I LIKE THE STRAIN (Not aimed at you guys, but I’m tired).
@Coked Up Jesus – I really like The Strain too.
Utopia (on channel4) is one of the best shows on television, period, let alone this summer. A huge oversight, not including it, or not watching it.
Rectify is amazing. I really think it’s a top 3-5 show on TV right now. Also Nathan For You is the best comedy on TV.
I love You’re the Worst. Possibly because I can be a bit of an asshole. And I sort of want to marry Aya Cash
My favs right now: The Honorable Woman (Never have before, but now Sad Cartoon Turtle with a British accent… is kind of hot.), Rectify (It’s rare there’s a show that I don’t know exactly where it’s going and that’s what I like about this, plus the lead’s very low-gear performance), and The Leftovers (High concept, a bit trumped up, but to me it’s really compelling).
Shows I dumped recently: The Musketeers (BBCA; It wasn’t bad. It just didn’t challenge the audience in the least. I don’t know what I wanted it to do. I just got bored.), The Strain (Boring. Boring Boring. Booooring. Too much nothing to get to a brief moment of something.)
Shows on the cusp of being cut: Under The Dome.
Shows I might have cut already but can’t confirm: I have the last 4 or 5 episodes of Tryant recorded but it feels like I’m going to just delete them. I’ve watched 3 episodes total.
I have Manhattan recorded, I just haven’t had time to watch it yet.