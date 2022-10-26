At this point, what show or movie hasn’t been revived? One answer is Back to the Future, although that won’t be happening any time soon. Another is Malcolm in the Middle, the late aughts-era Fox show that all but reinvented the family comedy (and helped pave the way for the decline of the traditional three-camera sitcom). But now it appears that, too, is in the offing, with a major assist from the alum with the most successful career.

Frankie Muniz, the show’s star, spoke with Fox News, talking, among other things, about why he ditched Hollywood for a spell. Malcolm in the Middle reunion talk came up, and though Muniz says nothing is official, there is some serious talk.

“I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling,” Muniz said. “So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent.”

Muniz also discussed his relationship with the show that made his name, especially now that he has a son of his own.

“When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid,” Muniz said. “We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn’t really watch the show when it was on, but I’ve now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes… I realized, ‘Wow, that’s what we were making.’… I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family’s up to.”

Muniz has famously said that he doesn’t remember shooting Malcolm in the Middle. He has, however, floated a jokey idea for another reboot: one for Agent Cody Banks, where the onetime youthful spy is older and has a “dad bod.”

