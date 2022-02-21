Reboots and revivals are more popular than ever right now, particularly if they’re direct sequels to a very old original that ignores all the other follow-ups and confusingly has the same title. But there’s one IP no one’s gotten around to (yet): Agent Cody Banks, the short-lived franchise that cast Malcolm in the Middle’s Frankie Muniz as a teenage CIA spy. It only got two movies all the way back in the aughts, but Muniz had a jokey — and frankly pretty good — idea for a new follow-up.

“Yo… Agent Cody Banks was a bad ass. And I was Cody Banks. That’s bad ass,” Muniz reflected on Twitter. He then hatched an idea for a catch-up, in which he’s definitely no longer a globetrotting spy. “I wonder if 36 year old Cody Banks is sitting in bed eating Fritos while shaking his gut, thinking ‘I really let myself go’ like I’m doing right now. What do you do after you saved the world twice at 16?”

He went on: “Imagine, you’re in trouble and hoping someone will save you. Will it be Batman, James Bond, Captain America? No. It’s dad bod Agent Cody Banks that pulled a muscle putting on his shoes.”

Muniz even had a title: Aging Cody Banks.

Muniz has suffered from health problems over the last several years. He even claims that, after head trauma, including multiple concussions, he no longer has much memory of shooting Malcolm in the Middle. But he’s still around, and he’s clearly good at outside-the-box Twittering. A few years ago, he even tried to shoot his shot with Lizzo.