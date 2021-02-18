Donald Glover announced a new Mr + Mrs. Smith with Phoebe Waller-Bridge last week, and on Thursday word came of a new deal with Amazon to make a whole lot more in the coming years. And now we know at least one unknown writer will get a shot at breaking into the television industry because of that deal: Malia Obama.

The relative unknown and daughter of former president Barack Obama will reportedly join the writing staff for Glover’s Amazon series called Hive. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the details are sparse on Hive, but it will have a writer who’s very familiar with fame and the White House on staff:

The Amazon deal, which has been in the works for weeks, will also see Glover exec produce other projects for the retail giant and streamer. Sources note one such project is already beginning to come together: a potential series called Hive, which is rumored to revolve around a Beyoncé-like figure and stem from writer Janine Nabers (Watchmen, Away). The project has already begun staffing a writers room, with sources noting Malia Obama is among those recruited to work on the series. (Additional details were not readily available; Amazon declined comment on Hive, too.)

Though this would be a first for Obama’s writing career, she’s no stranger to the entertainment world. As the New York Post reported, she’d worked on HBO’s Girls in the past and is set to graduate college later this year:

Malia, 22, is a student in Harvard University’s class of 2021, and this would mark her first professional entertainment gig after several A-list internships, including a stint on the set of HBO’s “Girls” in 2015.

It’s actually been a big month for Obamas in the entertainment industry: the news comes after her mother, Michelle Obama, revealed she made a Netflix children’s show, Waffles and Mochi.

(Via Hollywood Reporter & New York Post)