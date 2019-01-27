NBC

Television, they say rots your brain, but perhaps that’s untrue. Maybe you learn something while binge-watching for hours upon hours, even if you don’t realize it. To wit: An Arizona man saved the life of a woman by drawing on CPR techniques he learned by watching an episode of the permanently popular program The Office.

Rolling Stone picked up a story from the Arizona Daily Star about a man named Cross Scott, who happened upon a woman slumped over in her car, her lips blue, clearly in need of resuscitation. Scott was not the man for the job…or so he thought.

“I had no idea what I was doing,” Scott told reporters. And yet he managed to spring into action when necessary. Not only did he resourcefully put a big rock underneath one of the tires when he realized the car was still moving, he also knew to smash the window to check the woman’s pulse. She had none.