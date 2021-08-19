If like us, you’ve been emotionally held hostage by the resurrection saga of NBC’s Manifest, then boy, do we have good news for you.

Over the past few months, Manifest fans have mounted hashtag campaigns, hoping to save the recently axed sci-fi drama from eternal streaming purgatory, focusing most of their efforts on a possible Netflix renewal. The show has consistently performed in the streaming platform’s coveted Top 10 ranking, prompting Netflix execs to take a second look at the addictive series that had previously ended with a season three cliffhanger that had fans hoping it might be picked up elsewhere. Now, after some concerted efforts by the creators and cast of the show, it seems Manifest might be that much closer to a revival.

According to Deadline, the show’s producing studio, Warner Brothers TV, is “in the home stretch” of negotiations for more seasons to be housed on Netflix. Those negotiations are so far along, that now, WBTV is kickstarting talks with the cast and crew of the show, making “if-come” offers to the writers and reaching out to key members of the cast whose contracts officially ended in June. This marks the most progress in the show’s renewal process so far and seems to be a solid sign that Manifest could find a new home on Netflix sometime soon. Cast members like Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh have been tweeting in support of the show’s renewal, joining the fan-fueled #SaveManifest campaign on social media, as has creator/showrunner Jeff Rake, who gave some encouraging, if cryptic, updates to fans earlier this week.

No news yet, folks. But I’m back in the place where it happens. And I’m ready.#SaveManifesthttps://t.co/W1vqy3sZnR — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) August 16, 2021

Fingers crossed Netflix does the right thing.