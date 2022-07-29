Margot Robbie appeared on the Australian soap opera Neighbours from 2008 to 2011. Her breakout role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street (where she may have interacted with “complete and utter buffoon” Donald Trump) came two years later; since then, she’s become the face of the DC Extended Universe, been nominated for multiple Oscars, and used her influence to start a female-focused production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. Also, she’s playing Barbie. But Robbie hasn’t forgotten her Aussie roots, and she appeared on the series finale of Neighbours this week.

“The Australian soap bowed out on Channel Ten after 37 years on screen, becoming the top-rating show of the night, with 873,000 tuning in across the country’s five state capital cities,” Deadline reports, including cameos from singer Kylie Minogue, actor Guy Pearce, and Robbie, who appeared via Zoom. She’s a busy person, y’know?

“The years living on Ramsay Street were honesty some of the best of my entire life,” Robbie said in her brief video appearance. “You all stood by me, even when I invented the Shrugalero.” That reference went over like gangbusters to everyone who has seen all 8,900-plus episode of Neighbours. To everyone else (me), here’s Robbie saying the word “Shrugalero” in her Australian accent a bunch of times.

You can watch Robbie’s cameo below:

And here’s her first appearance on Neighbours:

From Neighbours to Oscars – here's a throwback to Margot Robbie's very first moment on Ramsay Street! 🏆🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/MdZLW7EIgj — Neighbours (@NeighboursTV) February 7, 2020

(Via Deadline)