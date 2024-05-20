Law & Order: Organized Crime is heading to NBC’s hip younger cousin Peacock for its fifth season, but just because the series is getting a new home, it doesn’t mean that familiar faces won’t be showing up.

Mariska Hargitay confirmed that she is in talks with her (former) on-screen partner Christopher Meloni to reunite on-screen (again) and probably not kiss (again). The Queen of “will they/won’t they” told Variety that she’s already working on a crossover between Meloni’s Organized Crime and SVU.

“I’m actually planning on it,” she said when asked about a potential crossover. “I just told him the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly,”she said. Unfortunately she did not give any fun details about said party, but hopefully they at least sang some karaoke.

Hargitay continued, saying that they have been laying the groundwork for an in-person meet up. “I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it’s time. It’s time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other’s universe. That’s why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we’re excited to get back in there, get back in the ring.”

The last exchange the two characters had was when Benson told Stabler she had given away the necklace he gave her to a victim’s mother. Hargitay says she hopes that one day, the necklace finds its way back to her:

I hope I do. But that’s why we added the scene with Elliot and I on the phone. He gets it. If anyone understands how somebody could have needed it more than I do, he would. Because he lived it with me. I thought that was such an intimate scene and I wanted to get his blessing. That was why we wrote that scene. It’s very much our relationship. It’s underneath. There’s so much that words don’t do. One of the things that Chris and I do that’s so beautiful is when we read a scene, we’re always like, ‘Too much, we don’t need that much.’ Because so much of our communication is here [motions to her eyes]

By this rate, the Benson and Stabler will likely be married by 2045. SVU will probably still be on by then.

(Via Variety)