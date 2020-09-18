The Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded on Thursday when it was announced that “Alison Brie-type” Tatiana Maslany will play She-Hulk in an upcoming Disney+ series. The Orphan Black star has yet to respond to the news, and neither Marvel nor Disney have made it official, but Mark Ruffalo, ever the rebel, went ahead and congratulated his “cuz.”

Ruffalo, who’s played Bruce Banner/the Hulk in the MCU since 2012, tweeted, “Welcome to the family, cuz!” Maslany’s Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk is Bruce’s cousin, who becomes the not-so-jolly green giant after Bruce gives her a blood transfusion. Marvel describes the family members as being “close allies. Though they come to blows on a few occasions, for the most part they are fierce allies with strong family ties. Jennifer is one of the few to understand the Hulk and his plight.” Family, am I right?

She-Hulk now has a star (Maslany), a director (Kat Coiro), and a showrunner (Jessica Gao), but can we expect a cameo from Ruffalo? “There’s some talk about it, but it’s all kind of preliminary,” he said earlier this year. “It would be nice to see Banner, Hulk, Professor, somebody show up to help and to guide or be a gentle guiding presence of She-Hulk as a friend.” Hulk should bring along my dude Korg along, too. He and She-Hulk would get along swimmingly. (Can a Hulk swim? Save that for season two.)