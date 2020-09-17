Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany will channel the rage the internet felt when she wasn’t nominated for an Emmy (until she was) for her next role: She-Hulk.

The Canadian actress will portray the Marvel character in a new Disney+ series, which centers on “Jennifer Walters, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner, a.k.a. The Hulk. An emergency blood transfusion from her cousin gave Walters her powers, but unlike Banner/Hulk, She-Hulk was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she Hulked out,” according to Deadline. The casting announcement comes months after a rumor suggested that Marvel was looking for an “Alison Brie-type” to play the character. Brie is great, obviously, but she already has Glow; besides, the more Maslany, the better, as Perry Mason viewers and Comedy Bang Bang listeners know all too well.

The She-Hulk pilot will be directed by Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia), while “Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao has already been tapped to lead the writers room,” Deadline reports. Other Marvel-based series on Disney’s streaming service include The Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision, which is expected to debut this year.

Let She-Hulk sing, I say.

She-Hulk does not currently have a premiere date.

(Via Deadline)