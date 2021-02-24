In a lengthy feature profiling her colorful and fascinating career that saw her pivot from a fashion model to America’s number one home-maker, Martha Stewart has revealed one of her biggest regrets in life besides (obviously) going to jail. Although, this regret is related because, after serving her five-month sentence in federal prison after being convicted of obstructing justice and giving false statements during the investigation into her alleged insider trading, the already steel-willed Stewart came out a “stronger” person. But despite immediately starting a fashion trend by wearing a scarf knitted by a fellow inmate on the day of her release, Stewart’s career bumped into a significant problem: her probation officer who shot down a gig that Stewart would’ve loved to add to her long list of accomplishments. Via Harper’s Bazaar:

Nevertheless, there’s one thing Stewart wishes she could do over. “My only big regret that I can talk about is that Saturday Night Live asked me to host. My probation officer wouldn’t give me the time,” she says. “That really pissed me off, because I would have loved to have hosted Saturday Night Live I’d like that on my résumé.”

While Stewart missed out on hosting SNL because of her jail stint, she did earn the respect of Snoop Dogg as the two became close friends and frequent collaborators. In fact, when rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine recently cooperated with federal prosecutors while facing racketeering charges, Snoop called him out by noting that Tekashi should’ve been more like Stewart. “As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial,” Snoop wrote on Instagram. “Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is.”

(Via Harper’s Bazaar)