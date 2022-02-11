Things just got very interesting on the Marvel Netflix characters front. Less than two months after both Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively, Netflix has confirmed that its entire slate of Marvel series are officially leaving the streaming platform at the end of February. That includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and the limited Defenders series. The shows have remained in limbo since 2018 when Netflix canceled them, and now, they’re officially leaving the platform for good.

Via IndieWire:

Netflix confirmed to IndieWire that the series will leave the platform at midnight local time February 28. The Defenders titles were licensed originals, and as the license for Netflix has ended, the rights are returning to Disney. Representatives at Disney had no comment.

As IndieWire notes, Entertainment Weekly was the first to report the news, but neither publication has been able to get a comment from Disney on what will happen to the Netflix shows. There is, of course, speculation that they will be hosted on either Disney+ or Hulu, with the latter being the most likely scenario given the series were produced by ABC Studios and contain more mature, less family-friendly content matter, particularly in Jessica Jones and The Punisher.

There’s now the big question of whether these series might actually be revived. Charlie Cox recently told The Hollywood Reporter that there are plans for Daredevil’s future after his No Way Home cameo, but naturally, he’s sworn to secrecy by Marvel, who runs a tighter ship than the freaking Pentagon. Just give us a hint, guys. We’ll be cool. We promise.

(Via IndieWire)